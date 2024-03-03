Another Abrams Tank Destroyed On Ukrainian Frontlines

Days after the US-made Abrams main battle tanks entered battles on the Ukrainian frontlines, the Ukrainian army has already lost several precious tanks. On March 3, new footage from the battlefields confirmed elimination of another Abrams tank near the village of Berdychi located west of Avdeevka.

According to Russian military sources which shared the video, M1A1 Abrams tank was destroyed with a light grenade launcher and small FPV drones. Precision strike destroyed the lower track wheels and immobilised the vehicle. The crew of the tank was also reportedly destroyed by Russian fire.