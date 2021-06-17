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European COVID-19 Policies and the Dawn of a New Iron Curtain
Peter R. Breggin, MD
Peter R. Breggin, MDCheckmark Icon
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1655 views • June 17, 2021
Uwe Alschner PhD is a historian and much more—an advisor to politicians and entrepreneurs, a student of human nature, and a kind and wise man. He is a marvelous addition to our pantheon of remarkable individuals joining together to stem the new totalitarianism—one of those marvelous people around the world standing up for freedom. His unique personal experience and his historical studies come to bear on two themes: the growing threat to liberty in his own country of Germany and throughout Europe and the abuse of science by global predators seeking to control us. He also discusses new scientific data on the dangers of the vaccines that Pfizer tried to hide from humanity.
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libertyeuropegermanylockdownscovid
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy