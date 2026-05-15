BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

SJW's Get OWNED -- Stupidity Gets SMACKED DOWN
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
364 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
87 views • Today

“They really thought they did something.” 📉🤡

We’re reacting to the ultimate collection of moments where radical ideology met the immovable object of reality. From unhinged campus protests to "Basura" logic on the city streets, these are the clips that prove why the "Envy Squad" is losing the cultural war.

While the "Suicidal Empathy" movement tries to weaponize guilt to get their way, these common-sense heroes stood their ground and let the facts do the talking. It’s hilarious, it’s cringeworthy, and it’s a necessary look at why our society is finally starting to wake up from the woke experiment. 🛡️🇺🇸

What we’re breaking down:

  • The "Vibe" Takedown: Why feelings don't equal facts in a public debate.

  • The Entitlement Trap: Watching the moment activists realize their "protected status" doesn't work in the real world.

  • The Charlie Munger Rule: Why rewarding bad behavior only creates more chaos—and why these people were finally shown the exit.

Is the era of the SJW officially over? Or are they just getting louder as they lose?

#SJWOwned #Meltdown #CommonSense #Reaction #WokeCulture #Logic #FactsOverFeelings #SuicidalEmpathy #EnvySquad #RealityCheck

Keywords
facts over feelingspolitical schadenfreudesjw owned compilation 2026sjw meltdowns reactionunhinged activists getting ownedcommon sense vs wokesjw cringe reactioncharlie kirk vs sjwben shapiro sjw ownedjordan peterson logic reactionradical left meltdownssuicidal empathy movementenvy squad ownedcampus protest failureswoke culture backfirereality vs delusion reactionurban decay commentary2026 culture war highlights
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Russia&#8217;s Oil Revenues Rise $6.3 Billion as High Prices Offset Production Declines

Russia’s Oil Revenues Rise $6.3 Billion as High Prices Offset Production Declines

Garrison Vance
China’s Car Sales Fell 21.5% in April as Gasoline Demand Weakens

China’s Car Sales Fell 21.5% in April as Gasoline Demand Weakens

Sterling Ashworth
Appeals Court Restores Trump&#8217;s 10% Global Tariff Plan Pending Legal Challenge

Appeals Court Restores Trump’s 10% Global Tariff Plan Pending Legal Challenge

Sterling Ashworth
The College Graduate Job Crisis: Why AI Is Making Your Degree Obsolete (and What to Do About It)

The College Graduate Job Crisis: Why AI Is Making Your Degree Obsolete (and What to Do About It)

Mike Adams
The $1.2 trillion question: Can America afford its &#8220;iron dome&#8221; missile defense dream?

The $1.2 trillion question: Can America afford its “iron dome” missile defense dream?

Willow Tohi
Modi Urges Fuel Conservation as Oil Shock Intensifies

Modi Urges Fuel Conservation as Oil Shock Intensifies

Sterling Ashworth
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy