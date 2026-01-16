BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AI
Alternative Explanations for Illness, an interview with Daniel Roytas
Brighteon Highlights
Brighteon HighlightsCheckmark Icon
134 followers
63 views • 4 days ago

Stay informed on current events, visit www.naturalnews.com


Why do we get sick when seasons change, and is there more to it than we’re usually told? This conversation explores alternative explanations for illness, from environmental shifts and humidity to the body’s natural responses and even mindset. Instead of simple answers, it invites deeper thinking and honest questioning about how the body works. Watch the latest interview to explore these ideas and hear a more nuanced perspective.


🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport


#HealthDiscussion #CriticalThinking #WellnessTopics

Keywords
healthmike adamsbrighteon highlights
