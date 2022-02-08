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The painted prophecy of Father Arsenie Boca
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42 views • February 08, 2022
Sorin Preda (born December 12, 1951 in Bucharest) is a prose writer, publicist and professor of journalism. He graduated in 1974 from the Faculty of Romanian Language and Literature of the University of Bucharest and holds a PhD in Communication Sciences. He was a member of the "Junimea" circle led by Ovid S. Crohmalniceanu of the "Noii" literary group, which, between 1971-1973, edited the wall magazine of the same name. As a writer, he made his debut in 1981 with the short prose volume "Stories Finished Before It Begins." He has also published volumes: "Partial color" (novel, 1985), "Plus-minus o zi" (novel, 1988). He is a member of the Romanian Writers' Union and a founding member of the Romanian Association of Professional Writers, ASPRO.
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