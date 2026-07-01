The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 432 - JVSE Video Compilation Series - No's 1 - 10

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JVSE Video Compilation Series
This is the first video in a series of 7 compilation videos of the first 60 JVSE video recordings from 7 years ago. I have brought them together in this format so that those who haven’t listened to them and wish to do so can listen to them in groups of 10 or 11. These videos are foundational to understanding the Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire that rules the world today. The message presentations are basic but the information in them is just as educational and urgent as never before.
Learn more at: darknessisfalling.com
How To Get Born Again and Become A Child of God!
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/how-to-get-saved.html
Following Jesus Christ & Counting the Cost!
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/counting-the-cost.html
The Holy Spirit
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-holy-spirit.html
The Roman Catholic “Mark Of The Beast”
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/mark-of-the-beast.html
The Jesuit Vatican New Age Deception
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-jesuits-new-age-deception.html
The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire Video Series - Fourteen Pages - 443 Videos
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/dif-jesuit-vatican-shadow-empire-video-series-225455.html
Face Book - Darkness Is Falling Video Series
https://www.facebook.com/william.boot.7
Rumble - Darkness Is Falling Video Series
https://rumble.com/c/c-360625?page=5
Rumble 2 - Backup Channel - Darkness Is Falling
BitChute - Darkness Is Falling
Instagram - darknessisfalling.truth
You Tube - Darkness Is Falling Channel
pilled.net - Darkness Is Falling
Brighteon - Darkness Is Falling