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Australia has fallen
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643 views • August 17, 2021
Australia has fallen – Minister for Health tells parents 24,000 children will be herded into stadium like cattle to get the experimental Covid-19 vaccine
https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/08/17/australia-minister-for-health-tells-parents-24000-children-will-be-herded-into-stadium-like-cattle-to-get-covid-vaccine/#comments
Australians are currently living under one of the strictest dictatorial regimes in the world and now they are coming for the children.
The Premier of New South Wales has acknowledged that without dramatically lower case numbers, even opening up at 80% vaccination rates will be difficult, as hopes of a lighter lockdown beyond August fade, and Brad Hazzard the Minister for Health and Medical Research has now told parents in a press conference that 24,000 children will be herded like cattle into a stadium to get the experimental Covid-19 vaccine, and parents will not allowed to be present.
https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/08/17/australia-minister-for-health-tells-parents-24000-children-will-be-herded-into-stadium-like-cattle-to-get-covid-vaccine/#comments
Australians are currently living under one of the strictest dictatorial regimes in the world and now they are coming for the children.
The Premier of New South Wales has acknowledged that without dramatically lower case numbers, even opening up at 80% vaccination rates will be difficult, as hopes of a lighter lockdown beyond August fade, and Brad Hazzard the Minister for Health and Medical Research has now told parents in a press conference that 24,000 children will be herded like cattle into a stadium to get the experimental Covid-19 vaccine, and parents will not allowed to be present.
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