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They treat them like objects, without any normal human empathy as if they were robots and humans just machines !
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236 views • February 05, 2021
Not even babies ! They treat them like objects, without any normal human empathy as if they were robots and humans just machines ! Thank you Bill Gates for your wonderful vision of destroying what makes human human! We know you're more familiar with bits & bites, but why don't you spend your life with them and leave us and hour babies alone ?
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