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"GET OUT!!" Watch two Canadian health inspectors SHOUTED OUT of a British Columbia restaurant - after they arrived to deliver a closure
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102 views • August 27, 2021
"GET OUT!!" Watch two Canadian health inspectors SHOUTED OUT of a British Columbia restaurant - after they arrived to deliver a closure notice for serving patrons indoors against COVID-19 guidelines.
British Columbia's safety minister warned there would be consequences for businesses defying public health orders, stating: "Harassment of enforcement officials will not be tolerated, and closure orders by Vancouver Coastal Health or any other health authority must be respected."
The Corduroy restaurant was forced to close eventually, but not because of violating COVID guidelines - because they sold out of food!
British Columbia's safety minister warned there would be consequences for businesses defying public health orders, stating: "Harassment of enforcement officials will not be tolerated, and closure orders by Vancouver Coastal Health or any other health authority must be respected."
The Corduroy restaurant was forced to close eventually, but not because of violating COVID guidelines - because they sold out of food!
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