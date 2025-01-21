UFO UAP Whistleblower reveals egg shaped Craft

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Steven Greer has been going around from talk show to talk show saying a new WhistlebDr. Steven Greer has been going around from talk show to talk show saying a new Whistleblower is going to come out with stunning evidence of a UFO or UAP (Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon). A man named Jacob Barber has now come forward, and with stunning footage.lower is going to come out with stunning evidence of a UFO or UAP (Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon). A man named Jacob Barber has now come forward, and with stunning footage.