Stop kissing, wear a mask while having sex to prevent coronavirus, Tam saysSkip kissing and consider wearing a mask when having sex to protect yourself from catching the coronavirus, Canada’s chief medical officer said on Wednesday, adding that going solo remains the lowest risk sexual option in a pandemic.Dr. Theresa Tam said in a statement there is little chance of catching COVID-19 from semen or vaginal fluid, but sexual activity with new partners does increase the risk of contracting the virus, particularly if there is close contact like kissing.Devastating Timeline Reveals Total Incompetence Of Theresa Tam’s Virus ‘Response’The facts are undeniable: Tam was late at every step, focused on political correctness and lecturing when the virus could have been stopped, and seemed less informed of the risk than the general public and the MPs who were asking her questions.Canada’s top doctor leading pandemic response also works for China-controlled World Health OrganizationCanada’s chief public health officer, who has been called out for a lack of a proper response to the coronavirus epidemic, has direct ties to the World Health Organization (WHO).Dr. Theresa Tam, who has served as Canada’s top health official since 2017, is one of seven people who sit on the Independent Oversight and Advisory Committee for the WHO Health Emergencies Programme (IOAC). This committee is mandated to evaluate “the performance of the key functions in health emergencies.”Trump fans show support through bike and boat ralliesHundreds of backers of President Trump took to the roads and the water on Saturday to demonstrate their support.By noon, riders on about 200 motorcycles gathered at Gratwick Park in North Tonawanda. They trekked down to Erie Basin Marina, where they met up with boaters who paraded up and down the Buffalo River.Trump Boat Parade 2020 rallies on the NechesHundreds of boats filled the Neches River Saturday for a Trump Boat Parade 2020 in Jefferson County. It is one of several Trump rally boat parades taking place this weekend as supporters rally behind President Trump leading up to the November election.Thousands of boaters rally for Trump in North Carolina paradeBoat owners took to the Bogue Sound near Beaufort, N.C., Saturday in a show of support for President Trump.Videos obtained by ABC 11 showed hundreds of boats lining the Bogue Sound waving flags in support of the president on the same day as his first rally since early March in Tulsa, Okla.According to the Coast Guard, somewhere between 1,500 and 2,000 boats showed up in support.Democrats Promise More Violence If Trump Wins AgainDemocrats promise more violence if Joe Biden doesn’t defeat Trump by a landslide in the 2020 election. Rosa Brooks, a leftist who writes for the Washington Post, penned a piece that stated her research showed that the only scenario in November that would stop the violence is if Biden wins in a landslide. That kind of attempt to manipulate the voters by intimidation will just make Americans vote for Trump.Biden Threatens More Violence if Trump ReelectedMonday, during his Fox News Channel program, Tucker Carlson highlighted what he perceived to be a threat from former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee, if voters reelect his opponent, President Donald Trump, on November 3.Carlson pointed to a warning from Biden about how the present state of turmoil in America’s cities would continue if Trump won, which Carlson said was a threat.