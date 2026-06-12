Argentina: The New Home for Unregulated AI?

President Javier Milei has submitted legislation that would create a new legal category: non-human corporations. AI agents and robots could operate without human directors, without constant oversight, with limited liability.





If an autonomous AI corporation causes financial damage, manipulates markets, violates privacy, or makes decisions that harm people—who is responsible? The programmer? The investor? The country that allowed it? Or no one?





Milei's vision rests on three pillars: keeping AI development largely unregulated, creating limited liability structures for autonomous systems, and offering low corporate tax rates. The goal: make Argentina a global magnet for AI companies and data centers. Critics see a dangerous experiment—corporations without moral judgment, political accountability, or the basic human fear of punishment.





This is not theoretical. Peter Thiel has reportedly moved his family to Buenos Aires, drawn by Milei's libertarian agenda and Argentina's push to become a low-regulation refuge for capital and technology.





Argentina may be opening the door to the next wave of innovation. It may also be testing how far governments are willing to go in handing legal power to machines.













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