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On The Brink
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200 views • December 08, 2021
Why Is The U.S. Doing This?
* America would gain nothing from confronting Russia or taking over Ukraine.
* [Bidan] is a pawn.
* NATO seems to exist to torment Putin, who just wants to keep his western border secure.
* This is total bipartisan insanity.
* War hawks are hungry to take on Putin.
* How would intervening in Ukraine help us?
* There were no pointless wars under President Trump.
* Under Biden, both sides of the aisle are begging for war.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 7 December 2021
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6285718824001
* America would gain nothing from confronting Russia or taking over Ukraine.
* [Bidan] is a pawn.
* NATO seems to exist to torment Putin, who just wants to keep his western border secure.
* This is total bipartisan insanity.
* War hawks are hungry to take on Putin.
* How would intervening in Ukraine help us?
* There were no pointless wars under President Trump.
* Under Biden, both sides of the aisle are begging for war.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 7 December 2021
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6285718824001
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