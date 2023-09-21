HUMANS LOST IN A WORLD OF PAIN NEED HELP!

THERE'S COUNTLESS BROKEN PEOPLE NOW. IT'S CLEAR THE GOVERNMENT AND THE CLERGY DON'T GIVE A DAMN. ALL THEY CARE ABOUT IS LINING THEIR POCKETS WITH TANTED MONEY. THE PROBLEM IS SPIRITUAL BY THE WAY. WHEN PEOPLE GET RIGHT WITH GOD AND ACCEPT YESHUA/JESUS AS THEIR LORD AND ETERNAL SAVIOR, IT'S THEN THE INDWELLING OF THE HOLY SPIRIT COMES INTO THEIR LIFE AND HE OR SHE DISCOVERS THEY CAN CHANGE THE CHANGELESS. NOW THAT HUMANITY IS IN THE TRIBULATION IT'S CRITICAL HE OR SHE DISCOVERS THERE'S NOTHING IN THIS CORRUPT WORLD THAT CAN FULFILL THEM AS HUMAN BEINGS. WAKEUP...
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.