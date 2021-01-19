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Norway warns "very frail" people not to get COVID vaccine after investigating series of deaths
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160 views • January 19, 2021
Ben Swann, January 19, 2021
Norway has changed its C0VlD vaccination guide to state that “very frail” people should no longer receive the jab, citing 13 post-vaccine deaths in the country from side effects that appear to be linked to Pfizer and partner BioNTech’s mRNA vaccine.“If you are very frail, you should probably not be vaccinated,” Steinar Madsen at the Norwegian Medicines Agency told reporters Thursday. Check out our sponsor cloudcoin.global. You can watch my 25 min interview with Sean Worthington here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yd3SbJSVt4Y
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Norway has changed its C0VlD vaccination guide to state that “very frail” people should no longer receive the jab, citing 13 post-vaccine deaths in the country from side effects that appear to be linked to Pfizer and partner BioNTech’s mRNA vaccine.“If you are very frail, you should probably not be vaccinated,” Steinar Madsen at the Norwegian Medicines Agency told reporters Thursday. Check out our sponsor cloudcoin.global. You can watch my 25 min interview with Sean Worthington here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yd3SbJSVt4Y
----------------
Support Truth in Media by visiting our sponsors:
Cloudcoin: https://cloudcoin.global
Pulse Cellular: Use code "TRUTH" for 10% every plan for life.
https://truthinmedia.com/phone
Pure VPN: Military grade vpn protection.
https://truthinmedia.com/vpn
Brave Browser: Open source and built by a team of privacy focused, performance oriented pioneers of the web.
https://truthinmedia.com/brave
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