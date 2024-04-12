4/12/24 Trump/Johnson, FISA Action!, D&M Credit Card Bill Action!

4/12/24: Today, Trump hosted a Presser with Speaker Johnson to support GOP "Proof of Citizenship" Election Bill while warrantless FISA Renewal stalled in the House by Luna/Lee. Meanwhile, the Durbin-Marshall Credit Card Bill quietly plans to cripple the US airlines industry and harness small banks into supporting Big Box Stores, laying more groundwork for SCS system....Take Action!!
Trump/Johnson Presser on Election Integrity:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/04/speaker-johnson-unveils-new-voter-legislation-during-press/
List of Rinos supporting FISA Bill:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/04/tyranny-house-passes-bill-renew-fisa-warrantless-spy/
Reps Luna/Lee force Motion to reconsider FISA warrantless 2 year extension:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/04/rep-anna-paulina-luna-initiates-unprecedented-move-stall/
Tom Massey Reveals Congress was able to exempt themselves being spied on by FISA:
https://thepoliticsbrief.com/thomas-massie-reveals-disgusting-carveout-congressional-members-gave-themselves-in-national-security-bill/
The Durbin-Marshall Credit Card Competition Bill:
JD Vance got this one wrong!
https://www.independentsentinel.com/big-box-bill-will-seriously-harm-small-busines-credit-unions/
What Dick Durbin says:
https://www.durbin.senate.gov/newsroom/press-releases/durbin-marshall-announce-hawley-reed-as-new-cosponsors-growing-support-for-credit-card-comptition-act
Ukraine Energy Mega Lobby:
https://responsiblestatecraft.org/2022/02/11/ukrainian-lobbyists-mounted-unprecedented-campaign-on-us-lawmakers-in-2021/
UN/WHO directed "bestiality" sex ed in Australian High Schools:
https://libertysentinel.org/bestiality-taught-in-australian-schools-queer-sex-class/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email
Why we don't support RINO effort in campus "Speech Codes":
https://revolver.news/2024/04/campus-clash-risky-republican-gamble-to-silence-pro-palestine-students-will-push-america-over-the-edge/
CNN/former BHO advisor excuse OJ:
https://revolver.news/2024/04/former-obama-advisor-lets-the-ugly-truth-slip-out-about-how-blacks-really-feel-about-o-j-simpson/
NATIVE SON: Richard Wright. The rape and murder of Bessie:
https://www.litcharts.com/lit/native-son/characters/bessie
