My trailer for "An Inconvenient Reality"

If you are wondering
whether many of the "white hats" are your friends or your enemies,
Alexandra's video, for which this serves as a trailer with some supporting
documentation, will assist you. Good Cop/Bad Cop and Hegelian Dialectic are
very powerful tools. Just what is the strong delusion in Holy Scripture?
Alexandra's video exposes A, if not THE, strong delusion. The link to her video
is posted on hudok.info. With no apologies, Phil Hudok
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.