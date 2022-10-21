My trailer for "An Inconvenient Reality"

If you are wondering whether many of the "white hats" are your friends or your enemies, Alexandra's video, for which this serves as a trailer with some supporting documentation, will assist you. Good Cop/Bad Cop and Hegelian Dialectic are very powerful tools. Just what is the strong delusion in Holy Scripture? Alexandra's video exposes A, if not THE, strong delusion. The link to her video is posted on hudok.info. With no apologies, Phil Hudok

