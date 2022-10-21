Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
My trailer for "An Inconvenient Reality"
68 views
channel image
For Such a Time as This
Published a month ago |

If you are wondering whether many of the "white hats" are your friends or your enemies, Alexandra's video, for which this serves as a trailer with some supporting documentation, will assist you. Good Cop/Bad Cop and Hegelian Dialectic are very powerful tools. Just what is the strong delusion in Holy Scripture? Alexandra's video exposes A, if not THE, strong delusion. The link to her video is posted on hudok.info.  With no apologies, Phil Hudok

Keywords
pastorphilphil hudokphillip hudokcall to decisionpastor butchctdmhudokbutchalexandra

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket