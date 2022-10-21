My trailer for "An Inconvenient Reality"

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If you are wondering
whether many of the "white hats" are your friends or your enemies,
Alexandra's video, for which this serves as a trailer with some supporting
documentation, will assist you. Good Cop/Bad Cop and Hegelian Dialectic are
very powerful tools. Just what is the strong delusion in Holy Scripture?
Alexandra's video exposes A, if not THE, strong delusion. The link to her video
is posted on hudok.info. With no apologies, Phil Hudok