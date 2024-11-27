(MINI part 1 of 6)2024 The year the HAMMER comes DOWN of AMERICA! (1/26/24)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This video is absolutely a MUST SEE! Super Bowl 58, The Stand, 23andMe, Star Wars, David Copperfield and much much more! You don't want to miss this Warning!
Links
https://time.com/6342551/23andme-hack-health-data-profiles-compromised/ | 23andMe Hack Breaches 6.9 Million Users’ Info, Including Some’s Health Data | TIME
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/23andMe#COVID-19 | 23andMe - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Linda_Avey | Linda Avey - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Anne_Wojcicki | Anne Wojcicki - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Illumina,_Inc. | Illumina, Inc. - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lions%27_Gate | Lions' Gate - Wikipedia
https://www.travelchinaguide.com/intro/social_customs/zodiac/dragon.htm | Year of the Dragon, 2024 & 2023 Horoscope of Chinese Zodiac Dragon
https://www.nfl.com/super-bowl/event-info/ | 2024 Super Bowl LVIII Sunday - When, Where & More - NFL.com
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Allegiant_Stadium | Allegiant Stadium - Wikipedia
https://www.foxbusiness.com/sports/allegiant-stadium-las-vegas-raiders-death-star-debut | Server Not Found
https://ftw.usatoday.com/2020/09/las-vegas-raiders-stadium-allegiant-death-star-wars | Las Vegas’ new Raiders stadium nicknamed Death Star ignores Star Wars
https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/david-copperfield-plans-make-moon-disappear-epic-stunt-30-years-making | David Copperfield plans to make moon disappear in epic stunt 30 years in making | Fox News
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Coming_Home_(Usher_album) | Coming Home (Usher album) - Wikipedia
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jUKsoubGooE | The Weeknd - The Last Meal Before The Super Bowl - YouTube
https://safeatlast.co/blog/child-abduction-statistics/ | The Truth About Child Abduction Statistics in 2023
https://www.kingjamesbibleonline.org/Luke-10-17/ | LUKE 10:17 KJV "And the seventy returned again with joy, saying, Lord, even the devils are subject unto us through thy name."
https://bookstore.gpo.gov/search/products?keywords=official%20presidential%20portrait%20of%20bush&page=0%2C0 | Product Search | U.S. Government Bookstore
https://www.cnn.com/2023/12/23/world/mass-extinctions-explained-scn-climate/index.html | What is a mass extinction and are we facing a sixth? Experts weigh in | CNN
https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/nfl/2024/01/14/eminem-matthew-stafford-lions-rams-video/72225747007/ | Lions fan Eminem has a message for Matthew Stafford and the LA Rams
https://www.grunge.com/1433504/everything-we-know-about-david-copperfield-plan-make-moon-disappear/ | Everything We Know About David Copperfield's Plan To Make The Moon Disappear
https://biblehub.com/kjv/jeremiah/50.htm | Jeremiah 50 KJV
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Stand | The Stand - Wikipedia
https://biblehub.com/kjv/1_john/2.htm | 1 John 2 KJV
https://biblehub.com/kjv/john/17.htm | John 17 KJV
https://biblehub.com/kjv/revelation/17.htm | Revelation 17 KJV
https://biblehub.com/kjv/matthew/26.htm | Matthew 26 KJV