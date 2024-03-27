Create New Account
⚡️The Ukrainian Head of the FSB Alexander Bortnikov - said that It's Time to Recognize the Kiev Regime as Terrorist
Published Yesterday

❗️The SBU head Malyuk who was charged by the Russian government in absentia on charges of a terrorist attack casually admits Ukraine's responsibility for the murder of Russian civilians.

⚡️The head of the FSB Alexander Bortnikov said that it's time to recognize the Kiev regime as terrorist.

russia ukraine russian ukrainian smo

