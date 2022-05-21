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Live Together, And Jesus Will Be There With You
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10 views • May 21, 2022
For a longer video on this topic: https://bit.ly/EarlyChurchLiving
Now it came to pass, afterward, that He went through every city and village, preaching and bringing the glad tidings of the kingdom of God. And the twelve were with Him.
Now it came to pass, afterward, that He went through every city and village, preaching and bringing the glad tidings of the kingdom of God. And the twelve were with Him.
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