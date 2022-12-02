Create New Account
SECRETS OF THE SAUDI COUP - PART 1
What is happening
Published Yesterday
First published at 00:40 UTC on December 2nd, 2022.

morphonios

Jake Morphonios


In 2017, Prince Mohammad bin Salman carried out a daring coup in Saudi Arabia to seize the role of Crown Prince from the CIA's ally, Prince Nayef, placing Salman in line to become the next King.

