Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Watch the latest "news" from the BBC [Antisemitic BBC reporting from Israel]
channel image
Jerusalem Cats
925 Subscribers
60 views
Published a day ago

Posted 29October2023 ארץ נהדרת Eretz Nehederet
Your Average antisemitic BBC report from Israel about the Hamas Gaza war which started October 7th 2023 with the Hamas massacre of 1200 Jews  and the kidnapping of 233.
A satirical sketch created by "Eretz Nehederet".
 
"Eretz Nehederet" ("A Wonderful Country) is a satirical television show by the Israeli Broadcaster Keshet.

BBC, Media, Hamas, Israel, Antisemitism, Terror, War,

Keywords
terrorisraelbbcwarmediaantisemitismhamas

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket