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Expose: THE 4 YEAR PLOT TO TAKE DOWN PRESIDENT TRUMP
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13 views • November 10, 2020
The Constitution through the USC, prescribes the penalties for Treason. With that said, the ones committing these insurrectionist acts are traitorous to their Oaths by commission across the board. The President has the controls of his office and must use them if the Republic has a prayer of survival. ~JT
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