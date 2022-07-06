Early July, 2022 - Organized Stalking in Communist Canada

Note: I subsequently realized, after having uploaded the video, that I accidentally edited out the part with the neighbor doing his 'same time exit/entry' routine. My apologies for that error. It was part of the original video I had completed. However, somehow it was accidentally edited out during the finalization process.



I can be contacted at: [email protected]

My Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kc6vrOa2L72P/

My Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVYKkFEDjObWQy-IPI0EfUA