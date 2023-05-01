https://gettr.com/post/p2fnefn733c

On April 27, 2023, The @EndtimeShow interviewed @NicoleTsai

Nicole explained that the American mainstream media, Wall Street, Silicon Valley, and big companies do not understand the truth that "the CCP is not equal to the Chinese people." Their dealings with the CCP will not bring them the market of the Chinese people but only feed the CCP kleptocrats' slavering power over the Chinese people. 2023年4月27日，The @EndtimeShow 采访 @NicoleTsai

Nicole解释美国主流媒体，华尔街，硅谷和大企业不了解“中共不等于中国人”的道理，他们和中共做交易并不能给他们带来中国人民的市场，而只是在喂养中共盗国贼。

