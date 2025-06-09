Breaking News! Earthquake Tremors Again Felt In Eastern Areas of Karachi | Breaking News | Dawn News

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4LAaM_v3htc
Earthquake Tremors Again Felt In Eastern Areas of Karachi | Breaking News | Dawn News
کراچی کے مشرقی علاقوں میں پھر زلزلے کے جھٹکے
This video is not necessarily the views or opinion of this channel....
Fair use principles under Section 107 of the Copyright Act allow the unlicensed use of copyrighted materials for fair use purposes such as commentary, entertainment, and news reporting.
May Peace be with you and upon you
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
God has provided a way out of this mess: For further research see: https://christs.net