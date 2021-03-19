President Joe Biden Or, President Harris, During Another Bumbling Speech

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Will the REAL President please stand up? Jo or Kamala, or maybe you've been right all along: TRUMP. What a fiasco at the White House, or whatever nursing home Jo is at. Can we have any hope of reality ever again, or at least in the next 4 years? I really don't think this charade can last that long. Return to Sanity!!!!