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Which Bible in English - Gail Riplinger
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50 views • February 07, 2021
Which Bible version is important. God promised his word, Holy men wrote what God dictated, God promised to preserve it.
Most people do not know the changes done to the modern versions of the bible. Why they were done and who did them. Mrs Gail Riplinger has done a ton of work, years of study and masterfully has written a number of books to make it easy for us. Here she gives just a few examples.
https://avpublications.com/avnew/home.html
Most people do not know the changes done to the modern versions of the bible. Why they were done and who did them. Mrs Gail Riplinger has done a ton of work, years of study and masterfully has written a number of books to make it easy for us. Here she gives just a few examples.
https://avpublications.com/avnew/home.html
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