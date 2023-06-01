https://gettr.com/post/p2icuwpc382

0527 WHISTLE BLOWERS - Corruption & Collusion

Because when you create those conflicts and when the judiciary becomes aware of them, they're duty bound to recuse themselves from the case. And if they don't recuse themselves, you're catching them in a greater degree of corruption.

因为当你创造了这些冲突，当司法部门意识到这些冲突时，他们有义务从案件中回避。如果他们不回避，你就会在更大程度上抓住他们的腐败。

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平

@nfscspeaks @s7gril

@mosenglish @moschinese





