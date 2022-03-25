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Cellphone Data Reveals Massive Wisconsin Ballot Trafficking Operation
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50 views • March 25, 2022
True the Vote told Wisconsin lawmakers that it identified 138 individuals who made 3,568 trips between ballot drop boxes and local non-profit offices in Milwaukee, Green Bay, and Racine during the 2020 election. True the Vote’s analysis estimated that 137,551 votes were trafficked during the November 2020 election and accounted for 7% of all mail-in ballots in Wisconsin.
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