New Zion Assembly - 5/14/23 - Lot's Choice

When making a decision, we form opinions and choose actions via mental processes which are influenced by biases, reason, emotions, and memories. The simple act of deciding supports the notion that we have free will. We weigh the benefits and costs of our choice, and then we cope with the consequences. Factors that limit the ability to make good decisions include missing or incomplete information, urgent deadlines, and limited physical or emotional resources. In this week’s message, we will learn about a decision, a choice, that Abraham’s nephew Lot made. From Lot, perhaps we can learn the basis of right decision making, based on the Scripture.





New Zion Assembly is a digital online New Covenant congregation for true Israelites - the Body of Christ!





Teaching Presbyter - Rick Wiles; Preaching Presbyter - Dr. Raymond Burkhart. Airdate: 5/14/23

