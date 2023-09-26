Comprehensive Steps Toward Eliminating Predatory Gambling in America - Les Bernal

Les Bernal says that there is a core adversarial relationship between the gambling operator and the citizen who uses the system, making gambling one of the most disturbing and predatory addictions in the nation. Les is the national director of Stop Predatory Gambling, a national advocacy of individuals working to stop this damaging epidemic. Les breaks down the history of commercialized gambling in the states and reveals who is behind organizing and protecting the nasty underpinnings of the gambling industry nationwide. Commercialized gambling preys upon low income citizens and today’s technology allows anyone to access fast and easy gambling with just a swipe of their smartphone or tablet.







TAKEAWAYS





There is an epidemic of child gambling, thanks to the predatory advertising methods of casinos and gambling companies





Both political parties are responsible for supporting and covering for the mammoth gambling operators in the US





Commercialized gambling kicked off in the 1930s with the advent of betting on horse racing followed by the launch of Las Vegas





Gambling games on tech gadgets have a purposefully highly addictive quality to them - we have to monitor what our children are exposed to







🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Lottery Commercial Video: https://bit.ly/47EZb6K





