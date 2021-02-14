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Public Schools Planning on Encaging your Kids in Mini Plexiglass Prisons when Schools Reopen
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184 views • February 14, 2021
We have truly reached peak idiocracy in this dystopian COVID world that has been forced upon us by the globalist elites
Around the country, as public school systems put plans in place to reopen after almost a year of being shuttered by the pandemic fairy tale, what’s starting to emerge is beyond anything we could have even imagines when this scam started.
Around the country, as public school systems put plans in place to reopen after almost a year of being shuttered by the pandemic fairy tale, what’s starting to emerge is beyond anything we could have even imagines when this scam started.
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