Inside the Kill Zones: Kidnappings, Camps & the War on Nigerian Christians Exposed - Judd Saul

We sat down with filmmaker and missionary Judd Saul, the founder of Equipping the Persecuted, to uncover the horrific reality facing Christians in Nigeria. With thousands killed this year alone, entire villages wiped out, and federal corruption enabling radical Islamist expansion, Judd shares what’s truly happening on the ground — far beyond what mainstream media will acknowledge.We break down the rise of targeted kidnappings, government-backed persecution, the spread of Sharia-controlled territories, and why Nigeria is now considered one of the most dangerous places on earth to be a Christian. Judd reveals how his team is saving lives, issuing terror alerts, providing humanitarian relief, and sharing the Gospel in the darkest places — and why the world must wake up to this crisis now.TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.theflyoverapp.comFollow and Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheFlyoverConservativesShowTo Schedule A Time To Talk To Dr. Dr. Kirk Elliott Go To▶ https://flyovergold.comOr Call 720-605-3900► Receive your FREE 52 Date Night Ideas Playbook to make date night more exciting, go to www.prosperousmarriage.comJudd SaulEquipping the Persecuted: https://equippingthepersecuted.orgTruth Nigeria: https://truthnigeria.comFollow Judd Saul on X: https://x.com/juddsaulFollow Equipping the Persecuted on X: https://x.com/etp_orgJudd Saul is a filmmaker, missionary, and human-rights advocate who has spent more than a decade working inside Nigeria’s most dangerous regions. He is the Founder and Executive Director of Equipping the Persecuted, a boots-on-the-ground organization dedicated to protecting and supporting persecuted Christians through humanitarian relief, emergency response, terror-alert systems, medical aid, and security training. Judd’s work has been featured alongside Dinesh D’Souza, Allie Beth Stuckey, and Eric Metaxas, and he is recognized as one of the leading voices exposing the escalating crisis facing Nigerian believers today.-------------------------------------------𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation - http://FlyoverGold.com► My Pillow - save up to 80% off - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover► Z-Stack - enjoy 5% off - https://flyoverhealth.com► Redemption Shield - use promo code FLYOVER for 10% off - www.redemptionshield.com► Flyover Meat - use promo code FLYOVER for 5% off - https://flyovermeat.comWant to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/-------------------------------------------𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives🆇 Twitter: https://x.com/FlyoverConservs🏘 FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives🟦 FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/🟪 Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@FlyoverConservatives🧑‍💻 Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives-------------------------------------------► Sign Up For the Flyover Newsletter! - https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate► Get Your OWN Flyover Merch Today: https://www.shop.flyoverconservatives.com/merch► Teach your Kids Critical Thinking with TuttleTwins: http://FlyoverTwins.com► Support Patriot Women and Save 20% off at Fern Valley Soap -www.fernvalleysoap.comPromo Code: FLYOVER-------------------------------------------𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗕𝗬 𝗙𝗟𝗬𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗦:The Flyover Conservatives Show: https://flyover.live/show/flyoverThe Prophetic Report: www.thepropheticreport.comConspiracy Conversations: www.conspiracyconversations.comThe Alpha Dad Show: www.alphadadshow.com-------------------------------------------Be Blessed!- The Flyover TeamBusiness or Media, please contact us at: