Why We Lose, and, What is a Nation?

The chains of tyranny are upon our mind. The key to unshackling ourselves is in our hand. Does the preacher have the Christian will to say what the Holy Scripture says even though it offends the Jew?Christ and His Apostles faced the same challenge.So did Jeremiah.

Why do we lose? Because we have ceded the intellectual life to Jews and other anti-Christs.

So we are fighting on unfavorable ground -- we have lost even before we show up on the Battle field.

Fritz Berggren