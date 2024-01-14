Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Can Mega Dosing Iodine Harm YOU?
channel image
Sun Fruit Dan
311 Subscribers
139 views
Published Yesterday

Worldwide Supplier For Lugols Iodine Solution 50% (50mg Per Drop): https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine50.html


Iodine's Proven Health And Detox Benefits! - http://bitly.ws/JezX

Iodine The Ultimate Heavy Metal Detox! - http://bitly.ws/PDaG

The Lugols Iodine Maintenance Protocol! - https://bit.ly/3FK55rs

Iodine & The Salt Loading Protocol (Eliminate Bromide Detox Symptoms) - https://bit.ly/3BBuv8k

Why You Need Mega Doses Of Iodine! - https://bit.ly/3KQJrCC

The Iodine Mega Dose Protocol - V3.0 - http://bitly.ws/IERE

How to Perform the Iodine Patch Test - http://bitly.ws/LqZV


Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan? If you answered YES, click this link: https://www.sacredpurity.com/coaching.html


Can Mega Dosing Iodine Harm YOU?


For people who want to supplement with iodine, I usually recommend they use Lugols Iodine in mega doses. Some people can be quite concerned about taking higher doses of it.


But is there any reason for concern? Can mega-dosing with iodine harm a person, and if so, is there any way to prevent this from occurring?


If you want to find out, watch this video, "Can Mega Dosing Iodine Harm YOU?" from start to finish because I answer all of these questions and more on the topic of "Can Mega Dosing Iodine Harm YOU?".


Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan

(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan


Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS


The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY


The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz


The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 50% - https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine50.html

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/

Keywords
iodinelugols iodineiodine mega dose protocoliodine mega doselugols iodine mega doseiodine high dosecan mega dosing iodine harm youiodine toxicitydanger of too much iodinedangers of iodinedangers of iodine supplementsdisadvantages of iodinedangers of mega dosing iodinedangers of high doses of iodineis it safe to mega dose iodine

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket