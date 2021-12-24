Recall Petition Filed on Ed Scofield

Recall Petition served by the people of Nevada county to the COUNTY OF NEVADA board supervisor, Ed Scofield. December 14th, 2021.



"We've got several people on this petition who want to see you go, including me. The reason for this recall: When the United States was created as a country, structured around individual liberty, limited government, and the rule of law.



"Today our country looks very different. We the People want to inspire leaders who value the Constitution and the spirit in which it was created and leaders who want to stand in the Oath, of which you have not upheld.



"All the mandates you forced on small businesses to shut down have contributed to them to not have the ability to support their families, some to lose their businesses. You are responsible and should be held accountable. Your actions you pushed not once but twice for our county to close down caused quite a bit of anguish. Also the hiring of LLC Over The Ridge, contact tracing, quarantine, isolating us . . . "