Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
💥 Pope Francis receives George Soros's son, Alex Soros at his Rome Home along with Bill Clinton
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
935 Subscribers
116 views
Published a day ago

This was July 5th. An article link about this if you want to know more, Cynthia

💥 Pope Francis receives George Soros's son, Alex Soros at his Rome home along with Bill Clinton.

Folks, get your crucifixes ready, and you are going to need an exorcist.

If you're wondering why the global leader of Catholicism is meeting with two of the most Satanic .... oh my, I can only guess?


https://www.catholicnewsagency.com/news/254737/pope-francis-hosts-bill-clinton-foundation-head-alex-soros



Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket