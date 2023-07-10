This was July 5th. An article link about this if you want to know more, Cynthia
💥 Pope Francis receives George Soros's son, Alex Soros at his Rome home along with Bill Clinton.
Folks, get your crucifixes ready, and you are going to need an exorcist.
If you're wondering why the global leader of Catholicism is meeting with two of the most Satanic .... oh my, I can only guess?
https://www.catholicnewsagency.com/news/254737/pope-francis-hosts-bill-clinton-foundation-head-alex-soros
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.