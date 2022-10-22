Create New Account
[Streamed live on October 21,2022] CuttingEdge: Cardiovascular Surgery-Jeremiah 4 RU-Ready?
17 views
CuttingEdge
Published a month ago |

10/21/2022 Live Stream @8amEST/7CSTRU Ready? Jeremiah 4. Before the show be sure to read Jeremiah 4 to answer the verse-by-verse questions. Look forward to prep day fun!!!!!!!!!

NYSTV Network: https://www.nystv.org . Use Promo Code: Edge For your first month free.

#NYSTV YT: https://www.youtube.com/user/NowYouSeeTV

#Midnight Ride Channel : https://www.youtube.com/c/MidnightRide

#Pounders Live Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNvQOKLG3UXZW8XSLX7vn-g

#Breaking Babylon Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/BreakingBabylon

CuttingEdge Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9HcD39gVhCrsBPDl1sKhYg

#RemnantRestoration Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXZoc6WcYCS8qe-Tb7yjdNA

NYSTV on Rumble https://rumble.com/c/NYSTV


Checkout FOJCRADIO here:

#FOJCRadio: https://www.fojcradio.com/

#FOJCRadio Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0RmdJ0nhShuDLp8Q41Blwg #FOJCRadio Ministry News & More: https://www.fojcradio.com/news/?fbclid=IwAR0pYzLnIdrLe005aZd0cgaedVoka1I1JgTPcgd9yuOyVjvyDFJRZ-VacI8


Support your local businesses! CE Supports- Sugar and Spice Soap https://sugarandspicesoap.com. Every day hard working people!

biblespiritualityprophecyreligiontorahtriviaqna

