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🐍ADVERSE VACCINE REACTION 🐍HERE WE HAVE 2 PEOPLE WITH A STORY TO TELL
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201 views • January 13, 2022
THESE TWO YOUNG PEOPLE HAS 2X VACCINE SHOTS, NOW THEY HAVE HAD BAD ADVERSE REACTIONS TO THESE VACCINES. WHEN ARE PEOPLE GOING TO WAKE UP AND REALIZE THAT THEY ARE THE GINNY PIGS THE GOVRNMENTS ARE USING TO TEST THESE VACCINES ON. SMH
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