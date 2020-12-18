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Why Black Lives Matter Still Sells
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76 views • December 18, 2020
In this episode of The Truth Podcast: Question Everything!, host Richard exposes the truth about Black Lives Matter: It is a Marxist group working to dismantle liberty, Christianity, family, society, private property, civilization, and the U.S. Constitution. It is also based on complete lies and fabrications.
Do not let the name fool you. Indeed, the founders of BLM boast that they are Marxists. And when you boil down Marxism to its essence, it is Satanism, a complete repudiation of everything that God has called good. Their own website brags about their evil agenda to destroy the nuclear family and have the “village” take over child rearing while promoting LGBTQ+ extremism.
For more information on what's discussed, visit TruthPodcastQE.com
Do not let the name fool you. Indeed, the founders of BLM boast that they are Marxists. And when you boil down Marxism to its essence, it is Satanism, a complete repudiation of everything that God has called good. Their own website brags about their evil agenda to destroy the nuclear family and have the “village” take over child rearing while promoting LGBTQ+ extremism.
For more information on what's discussed, visit TruthPodcastQE.com
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