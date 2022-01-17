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Card of the Day for Monday, January 17, 2022
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0 view • January 17, 2022
Today's video includes a brief update on the local mask mandate...my experience shopping over the weekend, plus a card for today and the next few days.
If you would like to schedule a distance Reiki appointment or are interested in developing a meditation practice, please contact me at [email protected].
If you would like to schedule a distance Reiki appointment or are interested in developing a meditation practice, please contact me at [email protected].
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