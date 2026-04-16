Silver’s Real Signal

Watch This, Not Price

* Silver’s price gets the attention, but it may not be the real story.

* Silver inventory may matter more than price alone.

* The deeper story may be happening beneath the surface.

* Discover what silver’s recent move may really mean, why the current set-up looks historically unusual, and more attention may need to shift toward COMEX silver inventory rather than day-to-day price action.

* Silver may still be in a larger bull-market move — and this is the chart to watch.





GoldSilver (16 April 2026)

https://youtu.be/919MF_XMkJk