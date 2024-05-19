Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
BREAKING: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi is Missing. Possible Helicopter Crash.
channel image
CreeperStatus
32 Subscribers
342 views
Published 19 hours ago

BREAKING: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi is Missing. Possible Helicopter Crash.


The latest information from the site where Iran President's helicopter is believed to have crash landed is "very concerning", as per Iranian officials quoted in news reports. They said that President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian's lives are believed to be "at risk", but rescue operations have been complicated by bad weather. Watch the full video for more. 2024/05/19


PLEASE SHARE THIS! BOYCOTT ISRAEL! SPREAD AWARENESS!!!


WARNING: Please subscribe to my other channels listed below on other more... respectable platforms. Thanks.


FOLLOW ME ON ODYSEE: www.odysee.com/@CreeperStatus:f


FOLLOW ME ON TELEGRAM: www.t.me/+qPL-AxvrYEpkMjI5 (@CreeperStatus)


CreeperStatus, @CreeperStatus, #Creeper-Status, Creeper, Status, #FreePalestine, #ceasefirenow, #BoycottIsrael, Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, Helicopter, Crash, missing, Hossein Amirabdollahian, President, Iranian, missing, news, Foreign Minister,

Keywords
irannewscrashpresidentmissinghelicopterstatusiraniancreeperforeign ministerebrahim raisiceasefirenowfreepalestineboycottisraelcreeperstatuscreeper statushossein amirabdollahian

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket