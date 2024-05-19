BREAKING: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi is Missing. Possible Helicopter Crash.





The latest information from the site where Iran President's helicopter is believed to have crash landed is "very concerning", as per Iranian officials quoted in news reports. They said that President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian's lives are believed to be "at risk", but rescue operations have been complicated by bad weather. Watch the full video for more. 2024/05/19





