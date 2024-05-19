BREAKING: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi is Missing. Possible Helicopter Crash.
The latest information from the site where Iran President's helicopter is believed to have crash landed is "very concerning", as per Iranian officials quoted in news reports. They said that President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian's lives are believed to be "at risk", but rescue operations have been complicated by bad weather. Watch the full video for more. 2024/05/19
PLEASE SHARE THIS! BOYCOTT ISRAEL! SPREAD AWARENESS!!!
WARNING: Please subscribe to my other channels listed below on other more... respectable platforms. Thanks.
FOLLOW ME ON ODYSEE: www.odysee.com/@CreeperStatus:f
FOLLOW ME ON TELEGRAM: www.t.me/+qPL-AxvrYEpkMjI5 (@CreeperStatus)
CreeperStatus, @CreeperStatus, #Creeper-Status, Creeper, Status, #FreePalestine, #ceasefirenow, #BoycottIsrael, Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, Helicopter, Crash, missing, Hossein Amirabdollahian, President, Iranian, missing, news, Foreign Minister,
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.