Tribulation: A Scriptural View (Chapter 7 of Little Seasonism Refuted)

eBook ISBN 9798231960545 | Paperback ISBN 9798231518869 | ©2025 My Two Cents





In the book, _Little Seasonism Refuted; Or, Why We Are Not in Satan's Little Season_ , the eschatological view that Satan's short season is presently ongoing is refuted from various angles.





Chapter 7, "Tribulation: A Scriptural View", narrated in this video, demonstrates that scripture foretells Christ's return to gather the elect at His second coming, that this is prophesied to occur after the tribulation, and that the tribulation, which began in the first century, is still ongoing, meaning that it is impossible that the present time is Satan's little season.





The book further reveals how the dominant eschatological views of Futurism, Amillennialism, and Preterism are also false and examines our current position on the prophetic timeline through a non-denominational Protestant Historicist lens.





*Book Table of Contents*





Preface

What Christ Actually Said

Timeline Manipulation

"Impossible" Architecture

Saintly Art and Halos

The Millennium in Early Bibles

Tribulation: A Scriptural View

The 1,260-year Epoch of the First Beast

The Rise of the Second Beast (Late 1700s–1800s)

Satan's Little Season: A Scriptural View

Apollo, the Destroyer





Chapter 7, Extra-biblical References





