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Evidence of Self Spreading Vaccines Being Used For Depopulation
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873 views • May 11, 2021
COVID-19 Vaccine "Transmission" Part 2 - The plot thickens. Unvaccinated women report miscarriages, blod clots and irregular menstrual cycles after being around COVID-19 vaccinated individuals. All discussion of this is strictly prohibited on any mainstream social media platform. Now evidence is showing this might have been the plan all along. A plan for mass depopulation. Mirrored from Greg Reese at Banned.video.
Visit here for more information and testimonies.
http://www.truthunmasked.org/p/stay-away.html
Greg Reese channel
https://banned.video/channel/greg-reese
Pharmacist Shows Blank COVID 19 Vaccine Insert
https://banned.video/watch?id=6095aa4610c05818652180ef
Visit here for more information and testimonies.
http://www.truthunmasked.org/p/stay-away.html
Greg Reese channel
https://banned.video/channel/greg-reese
Pharmacist Shows Blank COVID 19 Vaccine Insert
https://banned.video/watch?id=6095aa4610c05818652180ef
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