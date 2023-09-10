Eric West update...

Eric West from Maui who did all the videos of the random burned cars in Lahaina to show us Lahaina was not a natural event. Now his life is in danger, pray for him. 🙏🏼Eric West from Maui who did all the videos of the random burned cars in Lahaina to show us Lahaina was not a natural event. Now his life is in danger, pray for him. 🙏🏼

Source @Corona Conspiracy

