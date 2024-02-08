Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
You Are at a Crossroads
channel image
Blessed To Teach
450 Subscribers
29 views
Published 16 hours ago

Decisions that need to be made. Use my authority. It's time for a great separation. Everyone who has God first in their life, he will be using them in an amazing way. Those without God first, will be sitting on the sidelines. #GodFirst #FirstThingsFirst #YourAuthority #GreatSeparation

https://i.mtr.cool/dgpdyybckh

Keywords
qanongreat awakeningblessed to teach

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket