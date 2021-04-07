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The Vaccine is Worse than the Virus
Cahlen
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462 views • April 07, 2021
Using data available on governmental medical agency websites we can determine that the serious life-altering negative events caused by the Covid19 Vaccine are worse than the virus itself. Yet the people who claim to trust these "authorities" don't let that information change their minds about getting the vaccine.

https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data
https://healthit.ahrq.gov/sites/default/files/docs/publication/r18hs017045-lazarus-final-report-2011.pdf

This is all without even mentioning that one of the top pro-vaccine researchers and developers in the world, Gert Vanden Bossche, says that we are creating a catastrophe through the way we're using these vaccines which we won't even see until the next cold/flu season later this year.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bAtg85QEKGk

Thanks for watching,
Cahlen Lee

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I am probably wrong about at least one thing I said in this video. Please do your own research before putting this information into effect.

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