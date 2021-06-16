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Eric Clapton Details How The COVID Vaccine Paralyzed Him: Full Interview
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222 views • June 16, 2021
Jun 15, 2021
Bill Gates Is EVIL
The full Eric Clapton interview form Oracle Films can be found here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4OHmMKrVbNk Eric Clapton details how he was duped into getting the Astra Zeneca vaccine, what it did to his body, how the UK government installed a tracking app on his phone and the online hatred and bullying he received for speaking out against COVID lock-downs.
https://banned.video/watch?id=60c921e9384b080b2bf5dc83
🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.
🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥
🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
Bill Gates Is EVIL
The full Eric Clapton interview form Oracle Films can be found here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4OHmMKrVbNk Eric Clapton details how he was duped into getting the Astra Zeneca vaccine, what it did to his body, how the UK government installed a tracking app on his phone and the online hatred and bullying he received for speaking out against COVID lock-downs.
https://banned.video/watch?id=60c921e9384b080b2bf5dc83
🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.
🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥
🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
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